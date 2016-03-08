Chelsea, Sarri 'We got in trouble after the break, the final won't be easy'

Speaking to BT Sport after last night’s dramatic Europa League semi-final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri bemoaned his side’s second half performance when they allowed Frankfurt back into the game. Chelsea eventually held their nerve to seal their place in Baku in the penalty shootout.



"I think we played a very good first half and then we got into trouble after the break. We conceded a goal in 10 minutes of panic.

"We were better in the last part of the match but we were tired in extra time and it was difficult.

"We started with three injuries and picked up two more during the match after we lost Andreas Christensen and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, so it wasn't easy but we are now in the final."