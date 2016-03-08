Chelsea, Sarri: “We have to show more determination in the penalty area”
26 August at 20:15Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-1 this afternoon, making it three wins from three for Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea. The former Napoli head coach joined the Blues this summer, replacing an outgoing Antonio Conte. A penalty from Eden Hazard gave Chelsea the lead before Joselu promptly equalised for the home side. An own goal from DeAndre Yedlin eventually gave Chelsea a 2-1 lead and from there they held on to win.
Speaking after the game, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reflected on the match:
“We knew that here is a difficult game for us, especially for us, but for every team. In the last season Chelsea lost here, Arsenal lost here, Manchester United lost here. It is not so easy and maybe the match is more difficult. In Italy I have never seen Rafa play with five defenders and so compact, so it was very difficult. We needed to move fast and be patient.
“Hazard does not disturb Jorginho. Today it was better to give amplitude compared to going to the center but these are the characteristics of Hazard, is a player that makes the difference and it is up to us to find the right precautions. We have to determine more in the penalty area and cover the band that leaves Hazard with other players. I talked to Benitez at the end of the game, I told him things that I had already said publicly, he often felt very clearly about the players of the Napoli.”
