Chelsea, Sarri: 'We played amazing in the first half but...'

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea took on Everton today in the English Premier league as the blues ended up losing 2-0 in Liverpool. Chelsea have been struggling a lot of late as the pressure keeps on mounting on coach Sarri. With the loss, Chelsea are 6th in the standings as a top 4 finish is becoming less and less likely. After the game, the Italian coach spoke to the press (via the official Chelsea webpage) as you can see what he had to say bellow:



" First half? Well we did great, an amazing first half. I think that this was probably one of our better halfs of the season clearly. The problem is that we didn't score and then we didn't play as well in the second half. Everton took their chances but I was pleased with our first half for sure. Higuain? He still needs to improve. He was only able to play 65 minutes today since he had an illness during the week leading up to the game. Top 4? It's still surely possible but what's clear is that we have to improve. It's impossible for us not to improve...'. More to come on the matter...