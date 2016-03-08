Chelsea, Sarri: 'We were better than Man United...'

Chelsea played against Man United today as they lost by a 0-2 score line in the FA Cup. Chelsea have been struggling a lot of late as there is more and more pressure on Italian tactician Maurizio Sarri. During this heated game, some Chelsea fans started chanting: 'F..k Sarri ball...'. The anger is real as the tension is rising in London. Maurizio Sarri's future is now more and more in doubt as time will tell.



Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) after the Chelsea-Man United game, here is what he had to say on the matter: ' Result? Well we weren't lucky that's for sure. We pretty much dominated the first half and I think we surely deserved more. We have to learn to be more aggressive and clinical as this is what you need to win games. Chants against me? I don't worry about this, I am always focused on the pitch. I am already focused on our next game. Worried? I was worried when I used to coach in the Italian Serie B not now that's for sure...'. More to come...