Chelsea, Sarri: " We were perfect for 75 minutes. For the other 15, it was better to smoke..."

Two out of two. Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea has been on fire. Here is what the Italian coach had to say on the matter as he spoke to Sky Sport:



"We played very well for 75 minutes, for the other 15 minutes it was better to smoke (joking)! We fell asleep and we weren't very good. Even so, we played pretty well overall. We certainly have to keep working and improving since there is a lot to work on. Defenders? Yes but not only them, the entire squad has to improve. If we press higher up the pitch then we will be able to do well. Hazard? He is a great player clearly but I don't think he has 90 minutes in his legs yet. He has to find his groove and he has to get up to speed physically speaking. I am hoping that he will have 90 minutes in his legs in a week or two from now since he is a crucial player to us indeed...".