Chelsea, Sarri: 'We were too slow but we still deserved to win...'

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea played against Wolves earlier on today in the English Premier league as the game ended on a 1-1 scoreline. Wolves looked like they were headed for a shock win in London but Eden Hazard tied the game up in stoppage time.



Sarri spoke to the English press after the game (via Calciomercato.com) as he had this to say concerning the game: 'The game? Well we made way too many mistakes and we were too slow at times but I think that we deserved to win. Luck wasn't on our side today but I think we reacted well. We have to do better upfront, especially against teams that come here to defend. Formation? Yes we did change it with Hudson-Odoi's entrance on the pitch as we passed to a 4-2-3-1. Even so, it wasn't a formation problem, we had to be much more clinical upfront. Jorginho? Well if players around him don't move without the ball then Jorginho will clearly have a harder time. I think he had an okay game and I only took him off because of the formation change. I was happy with his game...'.



Chelsea are now in 6th place in the EPL standings as they have 57 points so far on the season. More to come...