Chelsea say no to Real Madrid amidst rumours of €190 million transfer
22 July at 21:00According to the latest reports from English newspaper the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have informed Real Madrid that they have no intention of selling their Belgian forward Eden Hazard, even for a reported figure of around €190 million.
With Real Madrid prepared to offer so much, it would be thought that Chelsea would roll over, yet they are not willing to let Madrid replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed a €105 million move to Juventus, with Eden Hazard; who had a fantastic 2018 FIFA World Cup as he helped his Belgian side achieve third place.
With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe signalling their intentions to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, it was thought that Eden Hazard is Real Madrid’s top priority, yet now it seems they have to pursue other options. The La Liga club are running out of opportunities and will need to act soon if they are to find a suitable replacement for the 33-year-old superstar.
