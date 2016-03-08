Chelsea scouts observe Atalanta’s Malinovskyi
22 October at 16:05English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s scouts have observed Italian Serie A club Atalanta’s midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, as per the Express cited by the Sun.
The Blues are currently going through a transfer ban till the summer of 2020 for signing minors from abroad but they are still evaluating players who they can sign in order to bolster the squad for the next season.
As per the latest report, the London-based club’s manager Frank Lampard rates the 26-year-old very highly and he is one of the prime target for the club next summer.
For that purpose, Chelsea’s youth coach and technical mentor Claude Makélélé has scouted the player during an international fixture last week.
Malinovskyi has just recently joined La Dea from Belgian club Genk for a reported fee of €13.70 million in the summer.
Since then, the Ukraine international has represented his new club in nine games in all competition where he is yet to score a goal.
