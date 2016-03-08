Chelsea scouts observe Lazio’s Milinkovic-Savic
25 October at 12:55English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s scouts have observed Italian Serie A giants Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during their UEFA Europa League tie against Celtic on Thursday, as per Lalaziosiamonoi.it cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is one of the hottest property in Italian football and he has been attracting interest from the likes of Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan.
However, as per the latest report, the Blues’ scouts were present in the stands at the Celtic Park on Thursday to observe the player development.
Chelsea became the second club from England after Manchester United to have shown interested in the 24-year-old.
The Red Devils were eager to sign the player in the summer transfer window as a potential replacement of want-away midfielder Paul Pogba.
Milinkovic-Savic has been with the Biancocelesti since 2015 when he joined them from Belgian club Genk. Since then, he has represented the club in 133 league matches, scoring 23 goals.
