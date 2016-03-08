Chelsea scouts present at Celtic-Lazio to observe Milinkovic-Savic

The report states that the Stamford Bridge side are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with several big clubs over the past few years. However, as a result of high demands by Lazio, he has remained in Rome despite heavy interest.

The Serbian's name was among the highlighted ones on the list of the Chelsea scouts, per the report, meaning they will most likely keep an extra eye on him this evening. The Italian side are currently in the lead, and Milinkovic-Savic helped set up the counter-attack which stunned the home side.

However, as mentioned, the player has been on the radar of several big clubs over the years, but the problem has always been the same: his price tag.