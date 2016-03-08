Chelsea season ticket holders boycott Stamford Bridge over Sarri

21 March at 12:30
Chelsea are in a strange place at the moment. The club sit in sixth place in the Premier League; having slipped from the top three that they were in at the start of the season. According to what has been reported by the Daily Mail, Chelsea season ticket holders are preparing to boycott the next three home games at Stamford Bridge. 

There are suggestions and rumours that over 700 fans could be absent for the club's home against Burnley on April 21st. The fans are pushing towards Maurizio Sarri's departure, angry at his performances so far this season. 

