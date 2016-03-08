Chelsea set asking price for AC Milan and Juventus target
06 June at 16:25According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Chelsea striker Álvaro Morata, who continues to be linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during this summer’s transfer window.
The 25-year-old Spanish internationalist struggled to convince throughout his debut season in England, which has inevitably led to talk that the Blues will try to facilitate his departure before they bring in a suitable replacement.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli and coach Gennaro Gattuso have made no secret of the fact that one of their main priorities is to sign a new centre-forward before the start of next season.
However, they will face competition in their pursuit of the former Real Madrid hitman, with Serie A rivals Juventus also said to be keen on securing his services. He will not come cheaply either, with Chelsea said to be asking for a fee in the region of €70 million.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
