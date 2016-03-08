Chelsea set price-tag for Inter’s target Giroud
11 November at 09:55English Premier League outfit Chelsea have set a price-tag for want-away striker Oliver Giroud, as per Express cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the coming days.
It is reported earlier that Giroud is unhappy with the lack of playing time ever since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard who has preferred young Tammy Abraham as the first-choice forward.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are ready to let the 33-year-old leave the club in the January transfer window and have set the price-tag of €5 million.
Giroud has attracted interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who are looking to sign the former Montpellier forward as a backup of first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported fee of €17 million.
