Chelsea set to make offer for frustrated Juventus star
17 July at 14:45Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer of 60 million euros to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.
We reported yesterday that Juventus have informed Higuain that he will be sold this summer and the Argentine is not happy with the club for trying to sell him and for signing Cristiano Ronaldo to force him out of the club.
Tuttosport report that Chelsea are set to make an offer for 60 million euros to sign Higuain from the bianconeri.
The offer is set to be made in the coming few days and new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is really desperate to sign Higuain, who will be more than willing to join the Stamford Bridge side this summer.
Juventus are set to accept that offer as they value Higuain at about 60 million euros itself and with Cristiano Ronaldo now at the club, they will be glad to sell Higuain.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments