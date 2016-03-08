Chelsea set to offer new contract and captaincy to Real Madrid target
03 November at 19:15Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly set to hand Eden Hazard a new contract to keep him at the club and are also willing to hand him the captain's role, as they look to fight off interest from Real Madrid.
The Telegraph state that Hazard is said to be offered a new deal, despite he being keen on a move to Real Madrid.
They feel that handing him the role of a captain would convince him into staying, apart from a hefty new deal at Stamford Bridge.
