Chelsea set to put €70m on the table for Liverpool and Real Madrid target

According to the latest reports from renowned Spanish media outlet Marca, Roma are in serious danger of losing star goalkeeper Alisson.



The Brazilian keeper, currently on duty with his national side at the World Cup in Russia, is a wanted target for Liverpool and Real Madrid – whilst neither of those two teams were prepared to meet Roma’s €70-€80m valuation of the goalkeeper.



However, Marca’s latest reports indicate that Chelsea are ready to put €70 million on the table to sign the Brazilian – as rumours about Thibaut Courtois’ place at Stamford Bridge continue to stir.



Now, if Liverpool or Madrid are serious about Alisson, they will need to come up with a bid and quickly, before the West London side strikes first and complete a deal.



Alisson was instrumental to Roma’s performances this season and help guide the capital club to a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.



