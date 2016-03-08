Chelsea star admits he’d love to play for Mourinho
13 October at 14:00Eden Hazard continues to shine for Chelsea and is putting in performances that make him worthy of a potential big money move elsewhere. Hazard revealed in the summer that he would love to play for Real Madrid yet, ultimately, the Belgian remained in London and is helping Maurizio Sarri in his debut Premier League season.
Talking to HLN about his future, Hazard said the following: “Natacha, my wife, do not worry about her, she goes where I go. Let me say: if I ever play for Real Madrid, I will be very happy and if this is not so, I will be happy at Chelsea.
“I do not regret anything I have done in my entire career, even though I would have liked to play more for Mourinho: I would go back to working with him, we did great things together. I had my share of guilt, I was out of shape, it's a lesson I learned.”
