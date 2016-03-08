Chelsea star admits he was not his best performance for Italy

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says he was not performing at the top level in Italy’s 1-1 draw against Poland.



“We were unable to find the right passing lines and therefore have the right tempo. I personally made a lot of mistakes,” he told Rai Sport.



“When you have a man marking you who is paying no attention whatsoever to the rest of the game and only focusing on you, you have to create space for your teammates. I can’t try dummies or to see more of the ball in those situations.



“I fully admit it wasn’t my best performance and I made a lot of errors, including on the Poland goal. I couldn’t see as much of the ball as usual, so I tried to talk more and direct my teammates towards the spaces.”



“I can’t just take the ball and run when I’m man-marked constantly. I could egotistically try to keep the ball anyway, but it’s better for the team if I spread the play and find those who have spaces.”