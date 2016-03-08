Chelsea star closes door on Juventus or Barcelona move?
27 October at 12:45Brazilian forward Willian has found a fresh run of form for Premier League side Chelsea, scoring twice and assisting another two in nine games this season. The 31-year-old is coming into the twilight of his career and has been linked with a move away from the Premier League side, with Barcelona and Juventus linked as suitors for his services.
His contract with the Blues expires in the summer of 2020 and there has been debate as to whether or not he will renew his deal. Speaking to Metro on the topic, Willian spoke after the 4-2 win against Burnley last night: 'I'm very happy at Chelsea and would like to stay here. I know my contract is expiring but I don't think of anything else now.'
Willian has also been linked with a move to Brazilian side Corinthians but the player somewhat closed the door on a return to his home country so soon: 'I feel great affection for Corinthians because it is the club that launched me, but I do not think of returning to Brazil at the moment.'
Juventus and Barcelona remain keen on the player but he has stated his intentions to stay with Chelsea and in the event the West London club offer him a new contract it is likely that he'll accept and stay on with the Premier League giants.
