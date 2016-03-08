Chelsea star confirms he won’t be leaving in January
13 November at 18:30Reports earlier today suggested that Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen could be heading for the exit in January. However, the Dane himself has shut down these rumours, insisting that he wants to say and fight for a place at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.
Speaking to Sky Sports News, Christensen said:
“Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games but this season it hasn't been like that. It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens.
"If you asked every player that's not playing if they're happy, they're going to say 'no'. Everyone wants to play.
"I can't do anything else but go back there, train and do my best. Every time I get that opportunity, I have to do well and show him (Sarri) that he can count on me.
"You don't want to sit around and wait for it. You want to play straight away and that's why we all play football."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments