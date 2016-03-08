Chelsea star confirms: “I won’t go” amid Real Madrid rumours
19 August at 13:15Eden Hazard has been strongly linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, ever since Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for €110 million. Madrid have been attempting to sign a replacement, yet every time they get close, they are either priced-out-of or denied a move for some reason or another.
Real Madrid were not entirely discouraged by Chelsea’s €200 million plus price-tag of Eden Hazard, yet the winger has himself confirmed that he will not be leaving Stamford Bridge.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Hazard said:
“Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup but I’m happy here. A lot has been said. A lot of stupidity too. But at the moment I’m happy. I have two years left on my contract and we’ll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won’t go. The transfer market in England is closed. Clubs can still sell players, but not sign new ones anymore. It would be a bit strange that they would sell me now while they can’t sign a replacement.”
These comments came after Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge yesterday, after throwing away a 2-2 lead before Marcos Alonso came to the rescue to score the Blues’ winner.
