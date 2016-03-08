Chelsea star doesn’t show for training; fuels Real Madrid speculation
06 August at 20:40For some time now, Real Madrid have been hot on the path leading them to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian, who won the ‘Golden Glove’ award to celebrate the best goalkeeper at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly expressed a desire to leave London, in favour of a return to Madrid.
According to British outlet the Daily Mail, Courtois did not show for afternoon training at Cobham – where Chelsea’s training centre is. To add to the speculation, a SPAR supermarket in Tenerife tweeted a picture of Courtois visiting the shop this afternoon, showing his clear desire to stay away from the London club.
Courtois’ contract expires next summer and Real Madrid are prepared to offer a fee as low as €35 million, which, given the contract situation, Chelsea would likely accept – to avoid a disgruntled player remaining on the roster, only to leave for nothing next year.
