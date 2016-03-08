Chelsea star Hazard pictured in Spain posing with Real Madrid shirt with fan

31 May at 21:15
Chelsea forward Eden Hazard may have helped his side achieve Europa League success against Arsenal on Wednesday evening but questions are growing over the Belgian's future. The tricky winger has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and, to add fuel to the fire, Hazard has been photographed by the Daily Mirror in Marbella, Spain; posing with a Real Madrid shirt with a fan.

Hazard has remained honest about his intentions to leave the club and it seems a matter of when, not if, for the forward.
 

