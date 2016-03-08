Chelsea star hints at sensational Arsenal return

31 October at 10:15
When Cesc Fabregas left Arsenal for Barcelona it left bitterness on the tongue of many a Gooner; when the same Fabregas joined Chelsea a few years later, that bitterness turned to frustration and many Arsenal fans were left with corrupted memories of their former club captain.
 
Speaking to Marca, Fabregas gave a lengthy interview about his career so far and what he has planned for the future – even dropping a hint that he would be open to a return to Arsenal:
 
“In seven months my contract ends with Chelsea. It will be 16 seasons playing at the highest level, over 750 games, a lot of training, travelling... I feel young and strong but maybe I can’t do 60 games a season. With my style I think I can keep playing for longer and obviously I want to keep playing for many years.
 
“Arsenal? Of course, Arsenal will always be in my heart and I will never forget them so why not return. You never know.”

Fabregas was reportedly a summer target of Lazio, AC Milan and Inter Milan; who were all keen on signing the experienced midfielder to bring more depth into their squads. 
 
