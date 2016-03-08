Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas and outgoing Blues boss Antonio Conte have never been on very good terms and the latest claims of the Spaniard confirm that his relationship with the Italian tactician has never been a special one.

Fabregas commented the performance of Belgium yesterday night and did not hold back critics for his – almost – former manager.



“I don’t like how Martinez is playing de Bruyne”, Fabregas said.



“His position is too deep, you have to be too disciplined to play there, it’s the same thing that happened to me in the last two years. You almost feel inside a cage when you play in that position. It’s almost like the manager tells the most creative player not to be creative.”







​Fabregas struggles with Conte, however, are not expected to last long as Chelsea will reportedly announce the arrival of Sarri before the week-end (read more).



In addition to that Fabregas was spotted while having dinner with new Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti and that made Napoli fans dream of a possible big summer signing.



