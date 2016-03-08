Chelsea star Jorginho struggles for Italy

“Chelsea aren't doing as well as usual, but he has great quality" the words of Italy coach Roberto Mancini ahead of his sides 2 – 0 victory over Finland.The player in question, of course, Jorginho, who now has become somewhat of a scapegoat for Sarri’s sides failing in the second half of the season and last night’s performance against Finland will do nothing to change the minds of his critics.Some have said that one reason for Jorginho’s failings in England are due to midfields matching up man to man, meaning he has much less time to dictate the tempo of the game, unlike he did in Italy. Therefore, you would be forgiven for thinking that against lowly Finland at home the Brazilian native could really showcase some of his passing ability as they outsiders sat deep and looked to frustrate Italy.Instead, the Chelsea man struggled at the base of the midfield, trying to play out from deep but was uncharacteristically sloppy in his passing, failing to create much going forward and he gifting Finland scoring opportunities that could have cost his team.In a game that saw his international teammate Nicolo Barella burst onto the scene with his first goal for his country and a solid performance from Verratti, the ex-Napoli man looks a man shed of confidence, something that is worrying for the Azzurri.