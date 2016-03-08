Chelsea star Jorginho would like to know if Sarri is going to Juventus



Chelsea midfielder Jorginho spoke to Sport Mediaset after the Europa League final victory against Arsenal.



"We deserved the victory, we played well and we crowned what I think was a great season. There are criticisms, there will always be, we just have to keep working. Work always pays. The future?" I would also like to know if Sarri remains, you should ask him. I now think of the two games with my national team and then of the holidays, I need to be with my family ".



Chelsea boss Sarri has been heavily linked with Juventus in recent weeks and it remains to be seen whether Sarri would take Jorginho with him to Turin.



