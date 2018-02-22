Muchísima suerte en el Mundial!! Desde ya estaré apoyando y animando hasta el final como siempre!! — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) May 21, 2018

Spanish star Alvaro Morata reacted to him not being selected for the World Cup squad which will play the World Cup next month.The 25-year-old Chelsea striker was not expected to make it to Julen Lopetegui's side along with Blues teammate Cesc Fabregas, who too has missed out. Another teammate of theirs- Marcos Alonso has also failed to make it to the squad, with Cesar Azpilicueta selected.Morata posted a message on Twitter as a reaction to his exclusion. He tweeted: "Lots of luck in the World Cup! Since I will be supporting and encouraging to the end as always!"Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)