Chelsea star must leave before they can sign Juventus forward – the situation
12 July at 12:30According to the front page of Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport this morning, Alvaro Morata holds the key to Gonzalo Higuain’s proposed switch from Juventus to Chelsea.
Juventus need to free up space, and funds, after completing the ‘deal of the century’ to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin from Real Madrid. The deal cost €105 million and Juventus now need to offload stars to balance the books. Alex Sandro is close to a move to PSG or Manchester United, whilst Chelsea also want Daniele Rugani.
The deal to bring Higuain to Stamford Bridge, however, has grown more complex. Before Chelsea are willing to purchase him, they want to first offload wantaway Spanish forward Alvaro Morata. Morata has attracted interest from Inter Milan and Juventus, with the latter likely not keen anymore after the signing of Ronaldo.
Gonzalo Higuain’s path to Chelsea is blocked by Alvaro Morata and if Juventus wish to balance their books, they will need to hope that Morata is moved on promptly.
