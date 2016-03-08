Chelsea star noticed one similarity between Sarri and Guardiola
22 September at 13:30Chelsea star Pedro believes his boss Maurizio Sarri is similar to Pep Guardiola. The Spanish winger said that the game style of Chelsea it’s similar to Guariola’s at Barcelona.
“Sarri has great ideas about how to press, attack and play. He wants many players between the lines. He is eager to create attacking actions and have a lot of ball possession. That’s positive. We run a lot with Sarri but it’s different because we press high the pitch", the Spaniard told The Daily Mirror.
“With Conte we were more united but we recovered the ball in a deep position so we had to run a lot to hurt our opponents. Now we press higher, it’s the same thing I saw at Barcelona with Guardiola. We recover the ball in good positions and that’s the same idea that Guariola has. Sarri and Guardiola are very similar, their tactical ideas are the same.”
Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona for € 27 million in summer 2015. He has three goals in seven appearances in all competitions with the Blues so far this season.
