Chelsea star praises Jorginho's Europa League performance

Chelsea captain, César Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek spoke to the press after his side Europa League semi-final.



“We scored an away goal, it’s always important. But today was just the first step to get the result. Everything is going to be decided at Stamford Bridge next Thursday. We know we have to win the game, they are a dangerous team and they play with a lot intensity. It is the last step before the final. We started the job in September, we have to finish it altogether on Thursday and hopefully, we can bring our fans to Baku.”



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who grew in influence, was asked about the influence of Jorginho. “I think Jorginho was really good in the second half, dictating the play,” he says. “When he sucks players in, it gives me and N’Golo [Kanté] space to turn and run at the defence or get a pass off.”



