Chelsea star reveals offer from Italy; drops clue about future
28 August at 13:15One of the deals expected to go through over the summer was one to bring Davide Zappacosta back to Serie A; after a year at Chelsea in which he struggled to truly settle in. Speaking to Il Corriere dello Sport, Zappacosta gave a lengthy interview; focusing on the market, his teammates and, of course, new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.
"The most beautiful memory I have of Conte? The first call when he asked me to come to Chelsea and the first trophy conquered. Sarri? He’s very funny, ironic. in the locker room makes many jokes, but they are often in Italian and laugh in a few. Although I was amazed by his English, I did not expect him to speak like that."
“They are two great coaches: Conte has taught me a lot, Sarri is prepared and I am sure I will learn a lot from him too. Both want an organized team, they study their opponent in every detail. Sarri has more imagination, wants ball possession and exchanges. fast, Conte had pre-established schemes.”
“Could I go back to Italy? Yes, Inter had tried for me. My attorney Alessandro Lucci had told me about this, even though I have always been focused on Chelsea, if I had to return in January? I’m here and I want to think only about doing well with Chelsea, there is a lot of competition, but I want to win the starting shirt, then it's clear that if I had to find little space ... I think no player likes to stay out.”
