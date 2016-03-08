Chelsea star thanks Conte as he claims he is ‘grateful’ to Italian managers
23 June at 11:40Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has released an interview with Repubblica claiming that he is grateful to the Italian managers that he has been working with during his career.
The former Leicester City star won the Premier League title with the Foxes under Claudio Ranieri and achieved the same target one year later with Antonio Conte in charge of Chelsea.
“I’ve learnt a lot from Italian managers”, Kanté said
“I am a complete midfielder and it’s mostly thanks to Ranieri and Conte. I’ve learnt a lot about tactics at Chelsea, he’s taught us a lot.”
Kanté’s next manager at Chelsea could be another Italian gaffer as Maurizio Sarri is close to joining the Blues to replace Antonio Conte who won one FA Cup and one Premier League title in his two-year spell in South West London.
The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Juventus and Psg but Chelsea are said to be determined to keep the talented midfielder at the Stamford Bridge.
Kante has one goal and two assists in 48 appearances with the Blues in the 2017/18.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments