Chelsea starlet nears move to Serie A side Sassuolo
18 July at 20:30According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea starlet Jeremie Boga is nearing a deal thought to be worth around €4.5 million to take him to Sassuolo from Stamford Bridge.
Jeremie Boga is 21 years of age and, despite being born in France and playing for their U16 and U19 teams, has played for his parents’ country, the Ivory Coast, at senior level.
Boga signed for Chelsea’s youth system at the age of 12 when his family moved to London from France. He spent six years in the youth academy at Chelsea before signing a professional contract in 2015.
However, since then, he has spent spells out on loan at Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City, making just one league appearance for the Blues.
Now, Sassuolo beckons as the club look to reinvest funds from the sales of Matteo Politano and Francesco Acerbi to Inter and Lazio respectively.
