Chelsea youngster Ola Aina has already begun impressing at Torino and it seems as if the loan spell to the Serie A could prove to be a blessing for the wing-back.Aina was loaned out to Torino last summer after he has signed a new three-year deal with the Chelsea. And surprisingly enough, the Nigerian has got off to a good start at the club.Aina featured for Walter Mazzarri's men in both of their first two Serie A games as he came off the bench in outings against Roma and Inter. The fact that he was brought on for Cristian Ansaldi on the left in the second game and for Lorenzi De Silvestri in the first game on the right shows that he is versatile playing on either sides of the pitch.Mazzarri could have brought on Alex Berenguer at both the instances, but he showed faith in Aina and he didn't let anyone down.His introduction changed the dynamics of the game against Inter as Mazzarri's men came back from two goals down to battle back and make it 2-2 in the second half. Aina showed impressive physical ability to help his side comeback from 2 down against the nerazzurri.While he was at fault for Edin Dzeko's goal against the giallorossi, but Aina has shown enough promise to carry the momentum forward to impress even more at Torino.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)