Chelsea summer signing: 'I will always will Napoli'
05 September at 16:45Chelsea and Italy national team star Jorginho has admitted that he does miss Napoli but reveals that the decision to leave the club this past summer was a mutual one.
Jorginho has become one of Chelsea's most important players this season and has flourished under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri. He arrived at the club from Napoli for a fee of 50 million euros.
Jorginho was recently talking to reporters in the Azzurri press conference and he was asked if he misses the partenopei. The midfielder said: Of course, in such a beautiful and wonderful place you always leave something.
"I miss my friends, the sun, the food, the people. I got along well and I will always miss Napoli."
The Italian was also asked about whether the decision to leave Napoli was his own or was it a shared one. He said: "It was a set of things. There was not only the will of the player, there was also that of the company. We had agreed for the good of both of us, not only the good of one of us."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments