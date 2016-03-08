Chelsea target can leave Inter Milan on one condition
27 July at 17:20As per the information gathered by our colleagues at Corriere dello Sport, the Uruguayan professional footballer Matias Vecino who plays as a midfielder for Inter Milan can leave the San Siro on one condition in the summer transfer window.
According to our colleagues at Corriere dello Sport, the 26 year old midfielder will only be allowed to leave the Nerazzurri if he manages to get an offer from a foreign league in the summer transfer window.
Otherwise, Matias Vecino will continue to stay in the club that plays in the Serie A.
So far, the English Premier League club Chelsea are interested in Matias Vecino in the summer transfer window. The new manager of the Blues, Maurizio Sarri coached Matias Vecino when he joined Empoli on loan from Fiorentina.
They already have so many midfielders at Stamford Bridge and are still after another midfielder, as per the reports from England and Italy.
