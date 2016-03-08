Chelsea target is Juventus' alternative to PSG star
14 October at 12:45Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly eyeing Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as an alternative plan to Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The Daily Express state that if Juve don't end up signing Rabiot next summer, they will start an operation to sign another free agent in Ramsey, who is now expected to leave Arsenal next summer.
Ramsey's contract at the Emirates runs out in the summer of 2019 and the English media is confident that he will not sign a new contract after having failed to agree terms of a new deal.
Rabiot, on the other hand, too has a deal that runs out next summer at PSG but he's asking for a higher wage than what PSG are giving him. And the Frenchman isn't willing to commit his future with the wage that the Parisiens are offering.
While Rabiot has been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona as well, Ramsey has drawn links with AC Milan, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United ever since news of him not signing an extension broke out.
Juve are well known to have made very shrewd free buys in the transfer market and the cases of Ramsey and Rabiot present possibilities that they can well repeat, after having done the same with Sami Khedira and Emre Can in the past.
