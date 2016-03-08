Chelsea target on new Napoli contract: 'Talks haven't started yet'
14 October at 10:40Napoli star Dries Mertens has revealed that talks about his possible new contract at the partenopei have not been held yet.
Mertens joined Napoli from Dutch side PSV in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 9.5 million euros and he has become a very important player for the Stadio San Paolo based side since then. This season, Mertens has appeared eight times in the league, scoring twice.
Mertens was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport and he gave updates about his potential new contract at Napoli, stating that talks have not begun yet.
The Belgian said: "For now we have not talked about it, but I'm 31. Maybe someone forgets it because I look younger, but now I'm an old man.
Mertens also revealed that he could have left Napoli in the summer, but talks of a possible move away never accelerated. He said: "Something was there, but nothing was taken into consideration, I'm happy at Napoli. I've always said it, I want to do well here, I have a contract until 2020."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
