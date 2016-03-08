Chelsea target plays down rumors of Napoli exit

Napoli star Elseid Hysaj has dismissed rumors of a possible exit from the Stadio San Paolo this summer.



The 24-year-old Albanian joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2015 and has been a very important part of the side under Maurizio Sarri since then. This season, he appeared 35 times in the Serie A, assisting once. He appeared in all six UEFA Champions League games for the partenopei too.



Rumors have linked Hysaj of a move away from Napoli, but in an interview that the full-back recently gave, he said: "The farewell of Sarri is not good news given that I've been with the coach for 6 years.



"But Napoli have made a good choice with Ancelotti who is an excellent coach and we know how many titles he won. Future? They are just rumors, I do not know anything and I only read what is written ".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)