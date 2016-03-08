In an interview ahead of Sunday's clash with Chievo, speaking for the club's match program , Alessandro Florenzi revealed the details about his proposed this summer, opting to stay in Rome.

"The renewal was an important step in my career. Furthermore, it was what I wanted and what Rome wanted. Everyone knows that I had many offers, all of which I chose to reject. I'm pleased to receive them, though, because it means that I've done my job done," said Florenzi.

The defender then went on to talk about Roma's encounter with Real Madrid in the Champions League, revealing that his team needs to approach things 'game by game'.

"The right way approach such an important challenge would be to first think about Chievo, take this game by game. We have to put in a good shift and win in order to be really ready for Real Madrid. It will not be easy, but we must try to do better than last year," the defender concluded.