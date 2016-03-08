Chelsea target reveals why he is joining Inter Milan
21 June at 15:20AS Roma star Radja Nainggolan had no plans of leaving the I Giallorossi, but he was forced to leave Eusebio Di Francesco’s side, the midfielder has now hinted.
Radja Nainggolan is a wanted man for the English Premier League Chelsea, while Inter Milan are also in the race to sign him. Calciomercato.com revealed the Belgian will be joining Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
The 30 year old has been left out of the Belgium side by the national team manager Roberto Martinez for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. A fan asked Radja Nainggolan as to why he was leaving AS Roma in a private message on Instagram.
Radja Nainggolan replied, “Do not think I am okay thinking of leaving Rome, but sometimes they take you to where to make choices.”
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
Go to comments