Chelsea target set for new Napoli contract
28 June at 14:30Chelsea target Raul Albiol is reportedly set to sign a new contract with Napoli this summer.
The 32-year-old Spaniard joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of about 12 million euros. Since then, he has become a very important of the partenopei side and he appeared in 31 Serie A games, scoring thrice and assisting once too.
Sky Italia report that Albiol will drill the final nail in the coffin to links with Chelsea and Villarreal by signing a new deal at Napoli.
Albiol has refused an offer from Villarreal and will sign a new one-year deal with Napoli, despite Maurizio set to look to sign him at Chelsea.
The new contract has helped Carlo Ancelotti eliminate the 6 million euros release clause.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
