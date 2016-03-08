Chelsea target set to be offered new contract
10 November at 10:50Chelsea target and AC Milan star Suso could be handed a new contract by the rossoneri very soon.
The Spaniard has again secured himself a call-up from the Spanish national side following important showings for the rossoneri. Chelsea and Inter Milan have been linked with him in the past.
Corriere dello Sport though, state that Milan are looking to hand the winger a new contract in an attempt to eliminate the release clause of 38 million euros in his current contract.
