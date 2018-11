Chelsea target set to be offered new contract

Chelsea target and AC Milan star Suso could be handed a new contract by the rossoneri very soon.The Spaniard has again secured himself a call-up from the Spanish national side following important showings for the rossoneri. Chelsea and Inter Milan have been linked with him in the past. Corriere dello Sport though , state that Milan are looking to hand the winger a new contract in an attempt to eliminate the release clause of 38 million euros in his current contract.