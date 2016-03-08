As reported by Corriere Dello Sport , Juventus are ready to offer the 24-year-old defender a significant pay rise. In fact, the Bianconeri are willing to hand Rugani €1.2m more annually, making it €3m per year in total.

This is Juventus plan to try and convince him to stay, although a move is not on the cards this summer. Chelsea were interested in his services, but it seems the high demand of nearly €60m from Juventus scared them off in the end.

Furthermore, with Mattia Caldara leaving for Milan in a swap deal for Bonucci, Juventus wouldn't want to deprive themselves of yet another talented centre-back, especially Rugani, who has been praised by many defensive legends.

