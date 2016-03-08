The Rossoneri are negotiating with Juventus over a Bonucci-Caldara swap, as well as a transfer for Gonzalo Higuain. Its been reported that the latter is not yet fully convinced on joining Milan, thus the meeting will be an opportunity for Leonardo to convince the striker

Should the meeting end well, from Milan's perspective, then the negotiations with Juventus can continue for the full operation, and unless something unexpected happens the deal should go ahead.

However, if Higuain doesn't want to join Milan, then it will further complicate the situation as the San Siro side don't seem willing to swap Bonucci for anyone other than Caldara, and Juventus are not willing to let the defender go unless Milan take Higuain as well.

According to Sky Italia, Gonzalo Higuain will arrive in Milan this evening, where he's expected to have a meeting with AC Milan's technical director, Leonardo.