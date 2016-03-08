Chelsea tell Real Madrid price-tag for star defender

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, Tuttosport reports.



The Merengues, however, have been told that the Spanish left-back, a former Fiorentina defender, won’t cost less than € 60 million.



Real Madrid are currently not ready to pay that fee and Chelsea are not open to sell Marcos Alonso now, especially because the transfer window in Premier League has closed already and the Blues don’t have any chance to sing a replacement if the former Fiorentina ace joins the Bernabeu hierarchy.



According to the Italian paper, however, things could change next summer when Juventus could make a new attempt to sign Marcelo.



Tuttosport writes that if Juventus will sign Marcelo for a fee close to € 50 million, then Real Madrid would accept to pay € 60 million to sign Marcos Alonso from Chelsea.

The La Liga transfer window closes in August but the Blues don’t want to sell the Spanish left-back to Real Madrid before the end of the month.

