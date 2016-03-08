Chelsea, Terry to become Sarri successor?
14 September at 13:50John Terry had everything set to join Spartak Moscow after ending his spell with Aston Villa. He passed his medical tests and the contract was only missing his signature but then he turned down their offer. His reason for turning down their offer is because he does not want to force his family into a change that they don’t prefer.
According to The Sun (via Gazzetta), there is another reason for turning down the offer, which is his future as a coach. He already has an offer from Chelsea who are ready to take back their legend as a coach in the academy to get some experience then move to a bigger role in another club then he would come back as the first team head coach. A path similar to the one Steven Gerard is taking now with Liverpool who have taken him as an academy coach then he moved to Rangers as their head coach. John Terry is still hesitant about hanging his boots now but he likes the possibility of being the future head coach of the team that allowed him to lift five Premier League titles and one Champions League title. Will JT become Sarri’s successor at the Stamford Bridge?
