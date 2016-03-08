Chelsea, the latest on Conte's future...
28 June at 20:00Chelsea have been after Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri for some time now but a deal isn't complete yet. Napoli currently have two coaches under contract (Carlo Ancelotti and Maurizio Sarri) as Chelsea have been pushing to get Sarri. The problem? De Laurentiis wants Chelsea to pay 5-8 million euros for him as this has been a stalling point. Also, Antonio Conte is still under contract with the blues as it would cost Chelsea a lot to make the switch from Conte to Sarri. Even so, a deal should be complete soon.
CONTE'S FUTURE - According to Sky Sports UK (via il IlBianconero), Conte could very well stay in place at Chelsea since he still has a contract with them. It will all depend on Sarri's future as time will tell. Sarri has been close to Chelsea for weeks now and Zola could potentially join his staff. To do so, Chelsea will first have to find a definitive deal with ADL as Napoli are not ready to give any discounts...
