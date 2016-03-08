Chelsea: the three candidates that could replace Courtois

SHOW GALLERY

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is already on the hunt for new signings to go along with Jorginho, particularly in light of the fact that Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois’s exits seem imminent. Finding a solid replacement between the sticks will be a top concern, and here are three candidates who could find themselves at Stamford Bridge.



Kasper Schmeichel



Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel is potential veteran option. The 31-year-old has been at Leicester since 2011 and helped his side to the Premier League title in 2015-16. His performance at this summer’s World Cup further evidenced his quality, and a move to Chelsea could be a seamless transition that would have him join former teammates N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater.



Gianluigi Donnarumma



The 19-year-old remains a highly-touted option for teams across Europe, after last year Real Madrid were keen on his services. He has plenty of experience at such a young age (over 100 Serie A appearances) and the fact that Milan are in great need of a striker could make a deal involving Donnarumma and Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata a distinct possibility.



Pepe Reina



Pepe Reina is a goalkeeper Sarri is very fond of and he did not want to see the Spaniard leave Napoli for AC Milan. Rather than finding himself playing second fiddle, he could look to rejoin his former manager and could also be involved in a deal to see Morata arrive at San Siro.

